Girls Smoking Cigs Price (GSC)
Girls Smoking Cigs (GSC) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 18.16K USD. GSC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the GSC to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate GSC price information.
During today, the price change of Girls Smoking Cigs to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Girls Smoking Cigs to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Girls Smoking Cigs to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Girls Smoking Cigs to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-1.36%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-35.11%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+5.50%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Girls Smoking Cigs: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-1.36%
-17.09%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
$GSC (Girls Smoking Cigs) represents a cultural shift in the memecoin space, challenging both crypto and societal norms. While the memecoin landscape has increasingly gravitated toward short-term speculation, $GSC draws inspiration from the original 'hodl' philosophy - but with a rebellious twist. The project transforms hodl's concept of 'conviction' into one of 'addiction,' playing on the irresistible nature of both cigarettes and cultural rebellion. The project emerged from recognizing a significant gap in crypto culture: the lack of authentic, non-objectified female representation in memecoins. $GSC captures the essence of feminine rebellion against societal double standards, particularly how women face disproportionate judgment for the same behaviors accepted in men - symbolized through the act of smoking. Beyond its satirical surface, $GSC taps into a powerful aesthetic and cultural movement, celebrating women who reject arbitrary social constraints. The project resonates with a global community of individuals who appreciate both the artistic appeal of the imagery and its deeper commentary on gender dynamics in both traditional and crypto spaces. While other 'female-themed' tokens often resort to objectification, $GSC stands apart by embodying genuine empowerment through defiance, making it uniquely positioned in both the memecoin space and broader cultural conversation.
