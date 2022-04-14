GIVER (GIVER) Tokenomics
GIVER is a token for the project GIVER: Bravehand, a Play 2 Earn Trading Card Game built to work with the XRPL. The game is under development and is reaching high demand from the community that is also constantly growing. The token launched over a week ago now and has reached a market cap of 450 thousand and peaked at over 500 thousand at only 9 days old. 6 NFT collections have also been launched. They include playable characters, items and more. They are also used as a form of crowdfunding for the development of the game.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of GIVER tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many GIVER tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
GIVER Price Prediction
