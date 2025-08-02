What is Glaze (GLAZE)

$GLAZE is Memecoin on Solana network, Glazing is a slang term that's synonymous with dickriding and means to over-compliment and over-hype someone to the point of being seen as inferior to them due to hyperbolically cringe adoration. Glazing is a popular meme and niche reference, $GLAZE aims to tokenize the act of glazing and onboard it into the digital asset economy. Being a memecoin doesn’t mean we won’t have utilities. Our developers will develop some fun and useful tools for its community members as we continue to BUIDL!

Glaze (GLAZE) Resource Official Website

Glaze (GLAZE) Tokenomics

