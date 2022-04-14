Glaze (GLAZE) Information

$GLAZE is Memecoin on Solana network,

Glazing is a slang term that's synonymous with dickriding and means to over-compliment and over-hype someone to the point of being seen as inferior to them due to hyperbolically cringe adoration.

Glazing is a popular meme and niche reference, $GLAZE aims to tokenize the act of glazing and onboard it into the digital asset economy.

Being a memecoin doesn’t mean we won’t have utilities. Our developers will develop some fun and useful tools for its community members as we continue to BUIDL!