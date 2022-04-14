Glide Finance (GLIDE) Tokenomics
Glide Finance is a Decentralized Exchange / Automated Market Maker, Yield Farming, and Staking platform running on the Elastos Smart Chain (ESC) that aims to accelerate adoption of the Elastos ecosystem by acting as a source of liquidity for users and the projects built on it.
We're invested in building a strong foundation with our GLIDE token as a governance token, diverse farms, a built in bridge, and more features down the line.
Understanding the tokenomics of Glide Finance (GLIDE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of GLIDE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many GLIDE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
