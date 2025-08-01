Glif Staked ICNT Price (STICNT)
Glif Staked ICNT (STICNT) is currently trading at 0.266536 USD with a market cap of $ 235.90K USD. STICNT to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Glif Staked ICNT to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Glif Staked ICNT to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Glif Staked ICNT to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Glif Staked ICNT to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
stICNT is a liquid staking protocol built by GLIF that lets users stake $ICNT (Impossible Cloud Network's native token) without having to run hardware and provide storage or compute. Users deposit ICNT and receive stICNT shares that grow in value as staking rewards accumulate. On the backend, the protocol automatically manages staking across multiple nodes with different lockup periods to optimize returns. The protocol is built as an ERC-4626 vault and deployed on the Base network.
|1 STICNT to VND
₫7,013.89484
|1 STICNT to AUD
A$0.4131308
|1 STICNT to GBP
￡0.20256736
|1 STICNT to EUR
€0.23188632
|1 STICNT to USD
$0.266536
|1 STICNT to MYR
RM1.13810872
|1 STICNT to TRY
₺10.83735376
|1 STICNT to JPY
¥39.9804
|1 STICNT to ARS
ARS$365.61809264
|1 STICNT to RUB
₽21.63206176
|1 STICNT to INR
₹23.32989608
|1 STICNT to IDR
Rp4,369.44192384
|1 STICNT to KRW
₩374.34714664
|1 STICNT to PHP
₱15.54171416
|1 STICNT to EGP
￡E.12.95898032
|1 STICNT to BRL
R$1.48993624
|1 STICNT to CAD
C$0.36781968
|1 STICNT to BDT
৳32.56536848
|1 STICNT to NGN
₦408.17056504
|1 STICNT to UAH
₴11.11188584
|1 STICNT to VES
Bs32.783928
|1 STICNT to CLP
$259.339528
|1 STICNT to PKR
Rs75.56828672
|1 STICNT to KZT
₸144.93428072
|1 STICNT to THB
฿8.76103832
|1 STICNT to TWD
NT$7.97475712
|1 STICNT to AED
د.إ0.97818712
|1 STICNT to CHF
Fr0.21589416
|1 STICNT to HKD
HK$2.08964224
|1 STICNT to MAD
.د.م2.43080832
|1 STICNT to MXN
$5.05618792
|1 STICNT to PLN
zł0.99951
|1 STICNT to RON
лв1.1860852
|1 STICNT to SEK
kr2.62004888
|1 STICNT to BGN
лв0.45577656
|1 STICNT to HUF
Ft93.554136
|1 STICNT to CZK
Kč5.74918152
|1 STICNT to KWD
د.ك0.081560016
|1 STICNT to ILS
₪0.90888776