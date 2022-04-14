Glif Staked ICNT (STICNT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Glif Staked ICNT (STICNT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Glif Staked ICNT (STICNT) Information stICNT is a liquid staking protocol built by GLIF that lets users stake $ICNT (Impossible Cloud Network's native token) without having to run hardware and provide storage or compute. Users deposit ICNT and receive stICNT shares that grow in value as staking rewards accumulate. On the backend, the protocol automatically manages staking across multiple nodes with different lockup periods to optimize returns. The protocol is built as an ERC-4626 vault and deployed on the Base network. Official Website: https://icn.glif.io/en Buy STICNT Now!

Market Cap: $ 235.90K
Total Supply: $ 885.07K
Circulating Supply: $ 885.07K
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 235.90K
All-Time High: $ 0.315585
All-Time Low: $ 0.264716
Current Price: $ 0.266536

Glif Staked ICNT (STICNT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Glif Staked ICNT (STICNT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of STICNT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many STICNT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand STICNT's tokenomics, explore STICNT token's live price!

