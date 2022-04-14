Glitch Gremlin AI (GREMLINAI) Tokenomics
$GREMLINAI is more than just another memecoin – it's a revolutionary Chaos-as-a-Service (CaaS) platform designed to help developers stress-test their Solana dApps through controlled chaos. By leveraging the AI-powered Glitch Gremlin, $GREMLINAI generates unpredictable scenarios and simulates real-world attacks, enabling developers to identify vulnerabilities, improve security, and build more resilient applications. The platform combines cutting-edge technology with a gamified approach to stress-testing, making it an essential tool for blockchain developers and a unique addition to the Solana ecosystem.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of GREMLINAI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many GREMLINAI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
