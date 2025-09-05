What is Globees (BEE)

Globees is an eco-friendly vacation rental platform that allows investors, owners and travelers to optimize their individual experiences, utilizing the transparent and accountability benefits of blockchain tech. Globees has already been backed by BPI France and Bourse French Tech for our innovative solution to what is currently on offer in the world of Web2. The Globees hybrid business model, with a mix of Web2 and Web3 infrastructure creates a new and refined answer to the rental vacation industry, where NFTs are the bridge between IRL (Web2) and blockchain (Web3). The Gloobes team comprises highly skilled individuals with innovative mindsets, committed to making this ambitious project a success. The team has carefully selected partners to ensure a service that meets users’ high expectations.

Globees (BEE) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Globees (BEE) How much is Globees (BEE) worth today? The live BEE price in USD is 0 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current BEE to USD price? $ 0 . Check out The current price of BEE to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Globees? The market cap for BEE is $ 4.23K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of BEE? The circulating supply of BEE is 95.61M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of BEE? BEE achieved an ATH price of 0.179539 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of BEE? BEE saw an ATL price of 0 USD . What is the trading volume of BEE? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for BEE is -- USD . Will BEE go higher this year? BEE might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out BEE price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

