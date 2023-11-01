Globees (BEE) Information

Globees is an eco-friendly vacation rental platform that allows investors, owners and travelers to optimize their individual experiences, utilizing the transparent and accountability benefits of blockchain tech. Globees has already been backed by BPI France and Bourse French Tech for our innovative solution to what is currently on offer in the world of Web2. The Globees hybrid business model, with a mix of Web2 and Web3 infrastructure creates a new and refined answer to the rental vacation industry, where NFTs are the bridge between IRL (Web2) and blockchain (Web3). The Gloobes team comprises highly skilled individuals with innovative mindsets, committed to making this ambitious project a success. The team has carefully selected partners to ensure a service that meets users’ high expectations.