The project expands on the Clanker ecosystem with tools and experiences for creating and managing Clanker (and Base-native) tokens.
Our product suite includes: Empire Builder: The gamified token community rewards tool. This is our flagship product and is designed to make it easy for token creators to build and reward their community of token holders.
glonkybot - A natural language tokenbot AI agent that has the additional feature of using sonnet 3.7 to analyze your profile, a certain image, or post and come up with a unique token name and ticker that is automatically deployed as a Clanker.
Explore key tokenomics and price data for glonkybot (GLANKER), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
glonkybot (GLANKER) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of glonkybot (GLANKER) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of GLANKER tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many GLANKER tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
