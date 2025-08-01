What is Glorp (GLORP)

Glorp cat meme coin on Solana with a quite a remarkable history in the memecoin space having spent first portion of its existence being almost at zero and then one day reviving and being actualized into token on mainnet from pump.fun. Active community with lots of members actively creating content and having great vibes. Recently got an NFT collection behind it that generated a lot of attention and volume.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Glorp (GLORP) Resource Official Website

Glorp (GLORP) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Glorp (GLORP) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about GLORP token's extensive tokenomics now!