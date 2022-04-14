GLP1 (GLP1) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into GLP1 (GLP1), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
GLP1 (GLP1) Information

GLP1 token is a community owned DeSci (decentralized science) token. It is the first DeSci project dedicated to expanding the use case of GLP-1 therapy from humans to our animal friends (veterinary).

The project aims to harness decentralized funding and innovation to explore, research, and promote GLP-1-based treatments for animals.

By engaging a global community of science enthusiasts, researchers, and veterinarians, the project will push the boundaries of therapeutic advancements, fostering a future where GLP-1 therapy improves health outcomes for both humans and their animal companions.

Official Website:
https://www.glp1.science/
Whitepaper:
https://x.com/GLP1onSol/status/1858998837689668072

GLP1 (GLP1) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for GLP1 (GLP1), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 22.21K
$ 22.21K
Total Supply:
$ 999.99M
$ 999.99M
Circulating Supply:
$ 999.99M
$ 999.99M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 22.21K
$ 22.21K
All-Time High:
$ 0.02690766
$ 0.02690766
All-Time Low:
$ 0
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
$ 0

GLP1 (GLP1) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of GLP1 (GLP1) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of GLP1 tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many GLP1 tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand GLP1's tokenomics, explore GLP1 token's live price!

GLP1 Price Prediction

Want to know where GLP1 might be heading? Our GLP1 price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.


Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.