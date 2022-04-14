GM Everyday (GM) Tokenomics Discover key insights into GM Everyday (GM), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

GM Everyday (GM) Information GM is an innovative token on the Base blockchain, designed to embody the spirit of daily positivity and community engagement within the cryptocurrency sector. This token serves not just as a financial asset but as a symbol of the community's morning ritual of spreading goodwill and optimism. GM prides itself on having no transaction taxes, promoting a seamless and cost-effective experience for holders. It's a community driven project focused on spreading daily positivity, encouraging interaction, and building a foundation for collective growth within the crypto ecosystem. Official Website: https://www.saygmeveryday.io Whitepaper: https://www.saygmeveryday.io/litepaper.pdf Buy GM Now!

GM Everyday (GM) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for GM Everyday (GM), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 39.93K $ 39.93K $ 39.93K Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 39.93K $ 39.93K $ 39.93K All-Time High: $ 0.00442348 $ 0.00442348 $ 0.00442348 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about GM Everyday (GM) price

GM Everyday (GM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of GM Everyday (GM) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of GM tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many GM tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand GM's tokenomics, explore GM token's live price!

GM Price Prediction Want to know where GM might be heading? Our GM price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See GM token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!