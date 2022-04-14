GM Frens (GM) Tokenomics
GM has rapidly become a widely recognized greeting within the crypto community, symbolizing camaraderie and shared experiences among enthusiasts worldwide. Originally a simple salutation, it has evolved into a digital expression of solidarity, embodying the collective spirit of those navigating the fast-paced world of cryptocurrencies. Whether it’s early morning or late at night, saying “GM” is a way of acknowledging the community, signaling a sense of unity, and embracing the shared journey through the ever-evolving crypto landscape.
The GM token is designed to embody this spirit of connection and engagement. With a total supply of 69,420,000,000 tokens, it is positioned to spread across the crypto space with energy and momentum. All of the token's supply has been added to the liquidity pool, ensuring transparency and trust within the ecosystem. In addition, GM features a tax-free structure, making transactions seamless and user-friendly, while also offering a layer of reassurance by burning liquidity to prevent any concerns about potential rug pulls.
GM Frens (GM) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for GM Frens (GM), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
GM Frens (GM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of GM Frens (GM) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of GM tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many GM tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
GM Price Prediction
