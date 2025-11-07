GM means Good Morning. It's the most used term in crypto history. Ever since the beginning of crypto every trader, exchange, influencer has been saying GM. Everyone says it multiple times a day. In every chat they are in. Also a fun fact. When CZ binance first got out of prison last year. His first tweet was GM. That ended up becoming his most viral tweet. 21 million views. Many Bookmarks. Many replies.

