GMCoin is the first company to establish a vast and practical token model based on #DeBu #Decentralized #Businesses developed on the whole #cryptocurrency network. It is the First Tokenized Company in the World with its Tron Blockchain based $GMCoin ecosystem. Since more developers and token issuers are focusing on #DeFi #GameFi, #Metaverse and #NFT, $GMCoin focuses on tokenization of #business #processes and #frameworks and demonstrating this #DeBu ecosystem in ""GM Informatics Joint Stock Company""
Furthermore, $GMCoin sponsors the Turkish Handball Super League giant “Beşiktaş Handball Team” and many Fifa21 Playstation 4 and Xbox ProClubs Leagues like, Portugal GMCoin Elite Cup, Romania GMCoin Liga 1, Brazil GMCoin Serie A, Poland GMCoin Super Liga, Malaysia GMCoin Liga 1 and Mexico GMCoin Primera Division 1A, as well as VPL’s ProClubs WorldCup events and Championship Leagues.
Understanding the tokenomics of GMCoin (GMCOIN) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of GMCOIN tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many GMCOIN tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
