What is GNME MINING GAME (GNME)

GNME is a Web3 mining simulation game on the Solana blockchain, accessible via Telegram. Players experience crypto mining without needing specialized hardware. Users register through a Telegram bot to get a mining wallet. The core mechanic is "Hash Power," purchased with SOL (Solana's cryptocurrency). Every 0.1 SOL buys 100 Hash Power. The game generates 1200 blocks daily, with players earning $GNME tokens based on their Hash Power share. Rewards are claimable every 15 minutes. GNME has a fixed supply of 21 million tokens. The Telegram interface is clean and accessible, using inline keyboards for navigation. Players can easily check earnings, buy Hash Power, or view stats. GNME blends idle game mechanics with real crypto dynamics, appealing to blockchain enthusiasts. However, as it involves real money and market volatility, it should be approached as a high-risk, educational experience rather than an investment. This unique game offers insights into crypto mining and blockchain mechanics, suited for those interested in digital currencies and virtual economies.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

GNME MINING GAME (GNME) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

GNME MINING GAME (GNME) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of GNME MINING GAME (GNME) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about GNME token's extensive tokenomics now!