Gnomy Memecoin is a cryptocurrency inspired by Matt Furie's beloved character, Gnomy the Treasure Hodler. It's designed to bring the whimsical world of Gnomy into the digital currency realm, combining the fun of memes with the excitement of blockchain technology.
In Matt Furie's whimsical world, Gnomy, the Treasure Hodler, stands out as a legendary gnome known for his financial wizardry and adventurous spirit. Born into a family of ancient gnomes, Gnomy had a knack for valuing treasures and dreamed of bringing prosperity to his community. He became the trusted advisor for Hoppy the Frog, Draggy the Dragon, Flappy the Bird, and Wat the Watertiger, turning their fortunes into thriving enterprises with his unique mix of ancient lore and modern strategies. Gnomy's mentorship was pivotal for Pepe the Frog, Brett, and Andy, helping them amass significant wealth and setting the stage for their future fame. Gnomy's Bank, a symbol of trust, safeguarded his friends' riches while his daring treasure hunts uncovered hidden relics, strengthening their bonds. Gnomy’s legacy proves that true wealth is found in the richness of experiences and relationships, continuing to inspire and enchant as the Treasure Hodler.
Understanding the tokenomics of Gnomy (GNOMY) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of GNOMY tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many GNOMY tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.