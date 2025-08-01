Go Rest Offline Price (GROF)
Go Rest Offline (GROF) is currently trading at 0.00166936 USD with a market cap of $ 1.41M USD. GROF to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the GROF to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate GROF price information.
During today, the price change of Go Rest Offline to USD was $ -0.000550383545325944.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Go Rest Offline to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Go Rest Offline to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Go Rest Offline to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000550383545325944
|-24.79%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Go Rest Offline: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.50%
-24.79%
-0.54%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
GROF is a Solana-based project that introduces NoFi—a new category focused on rewarding users for disconnecting. The app encourages digital wellness by letting users earn tokens when they put their phones down and start a detox session. GROF flips the traditional “engage-to-earn” model into a “rest-to-earn” experience. It combines meme culture with meaningful utility, aiming to build a healthier relationship between people and technology. The project is developed by the original $WIF team and built for community, culture, and impact. Put your phone down. Mine GROF. Earn rewards. Touch grass. Join the pack. It’s Stepn for the mind. Duolingo for digital detox. Wrapped in meme culture, powered by Solana, and guided by GROF the internet’s newest obsession. We’re not here to launch another token. We’re here to revive what made crypto magical: community, creativity, and culture—now with real-world value. NoFi is the new DeFi.
|1 GROF to VND
₫43.9292084
|1 GROF to AUD
A$0.002587508
|1 GROF to GBP
￡0.00125202
