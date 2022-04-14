GOAT GAINS (GGAINS) Tokenomics Discover key insights into GOAT GAINS (GGAINS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

GOAT GAINS (GGAINS) Information Goat Gains operates by deploying an AI agent designed to monitor the meme coin landscape. This agent analyzes real-time data to identify meme coins with high liquidity and transaction volumes. By interacting with these coins, the AI agent collects transaction fees, which are then redistributed to $GGAINS token holders proportionally. This mechanism allows holders to benefit from the volatile yet lucrative meme coin market without active trading. Official Website: https://gainsgoat.xyz/ Buy GGAINS Now!

GOAT GAINS (GGAINS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for GOAT GAINS (GGAINS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 7.70K Total Supply: $ 998.87M Circulating Supply: $ 998.87M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 7.70K All-Time High: $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 Current Price: $ 0

GOAT GAINS (GGAINS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of GOAT GAINS (GGAINS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of GGAINS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many GGAINS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand GGAINS's tokenomics, explore GGAINS token's live price!

