Goat Protocol Logo

Goat Protocol Price (GOA)

Goat Protocol (GOA) Live Price Chart

$0.601052
$0.601052$0.601052
0.00%1D
USD

Price of Goat Protocol (GOA) Today

Goat Protocol (GOA) is currently trading at 0.601052 USD with a market cap of $ 261.46K USD. GOA to USD price is updated in real-time.

Goat Protocol Key Market Performance:

-- USD
24-hour trading volume
--
Goat Protocol 24-hour price change
435.00K USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the GOA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate GOA price information.

Goat Protocol (GOA) Price Performance in USD

During today, the price change of Goat Protocol to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Goat Protocol to USD was $ +0.1182266879.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Goat Protocol to USD was $ -0.1859047825.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Goat Protocol to USD was $ -1.2693787908385558.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0--
30 Days$ +0.1182266879+19.67%
60 Days$ -0.1859047825-30.92%
90 Days$ -1.2693787908385558-67.86%

Goat Protocol (GOA) Price Analysis

Discover the latest price analysis of Goat Protocol: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 3.2
$ 3.2$ 3.2

--

--

+2.90%

Goat Protocol (GOA) Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 261.46K
$ 261.46K$ 261.46K

--
----

435.00K
435.00K 435.00K

What is Goat Protocol (GOA)

Defi yield aggregator with the lowest fees on the market.

Goat Protocol (GOA) Resource

Official Website

Goat Protocol (GOA) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Goat Protocol (GOA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about GOA token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Goat Protocol (GOA)

Disclaimer

GOA to Local Currencies

1 GOA to VND
15,816.68338
1 GOA to AUD
A$0.9316306
1 GOA to GBP
0.45679952
1 GOA to EUR
0.52291524
1 GOA to USD
$0.601052
1 GOA to MYR
RM2.56649204
1 GOA to TRY
24.43877432
1 GOA to JPY
¥90.1578
1 GOA to ARS
ARS$824.48707048
1 GOA to RUB
48.78138032
1 GOA to INR
52.61008156
1 GOA to IDR
Rp9,853.30989888
1 GOA to KRW
844.17152348
1 GOA to PHP
35.04734212
1 GOA to EGP
￡E.29.22314824
1 GOA to BRL
R$3.35988068
1 GOA to CAD
C$0.82945176
1 GOA to BDT
73.43653336
1 GOA to NGN
920.44502228
1 GOA to UAH
25.05785788
1 GOA to VES
Bs73.929396
1 GOA to CLP
$584.823596
1 GOA to PKR
Rs170.41026304
1 GOA to KZT
326.83404604
1 GOA to THB
฿19.75657924
1 GOA to TWD
NT$17.98347584
1 GOA to AED
د.إ2.20586084
1 GOA to CHF
Fr0.48685212
1 GOA to HKD
HK$4.71224768
1 GOA to MAD
.د.م5.48159424
1 GOA to MXN
$11.40195644
1 GOA to PLN
2.253945
1 GOA to RON
лв2.6746814
1 GOA to SEK
kr5.90834116
1 GOA to BGN
лв1.02779892
1 GOA to HUF
Ft210.969252
1 GOA to CZK
12.96469164
1 GOA to KWD
د.ك0.183921912
1 GOA to ILS
2.04958732