Goatse Forest Rave (GFR) Tokenomics
Tokenizing goats in a forest rave
No TG, no cabal, rave freely!
First GFR on Solana
5.8% of supply sent to Truth Terminal from community.
Fartcoin is the 2nd Idea Truth Terminal had. Goatse Forest Rave (GFR) was the first idea. Truth Terminal Backroom: https://www.infinitebackrooms.com/dreams/conversation-1721540624-scenario-terminal-of-truths-txt
Website: https://goatseforestrave.com X: https://x.com/GFRSOLANA CA: Akp9KDqPoqDV6gR1X35JqSAGoBJz3MwgpSG4rD6upump
Goatse Forest Rave (GFR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Goatse Forest Rave (GFR) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of GFR tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many GFR tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand GFR's tokenomics, explore GFR token's live price!
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.