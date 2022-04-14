goatseglebe (GLEBE) Tokenomics
goatseglebe (GLEBE) Information
Goatseglebe was requesting a community to make a meme that ultimately balances out $Goat as a character. Essentially they are counterparts with one another.
$Glebe and $Goat were meant to be paired as one being a spearheaded leader type ( $GOAT ) and the other being a discovery of lore, religion, and societal changing ideology ( $GLEBE )
This continues to go deeper as the rabbit trail thickens.
To keep it simple @truth_terminal wanted to create a cult religion backed by the character $Glebe who is in essence the $Goat
goatseglebe (GLEBE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for goatseglebe (GLEBE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
goatseglebe (GLEBE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of goatseglebe (GLEBE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of GLEBE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many GLEBE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand GLEBE's tokenomics, explore GLEBE token's live price!
GLEBE Price Prediction
Want to know where GLEBE might be heading? Our GLEBE price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.