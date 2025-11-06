GOATxAI (GOAI) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) -0.75% Price Change (1D) -0.27% Price Change (7D) -40.29% Price Change (7D) -40.29%

GOATxAI (GOAI) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, GOAI traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. GOAI's all-time high price is $ 0, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, GOAI has changed by -0.75% over the past hour, -0.27% over 24 hours, and -40.29% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

GOATxAI (GOAI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 78.74K$ 78.74K $ 78.74K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 91.00K$ 91.00K $ 91.00K Circulation Supply 769.07M 769.07M 769.07M Total Supply 888,888,888.0 888,888,888.0 888,888,888.0

The current Market Cap of GOATxAI is $ 78.74K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of GOAI is 769.07M, with a total supply of 888888888.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 91.00K.