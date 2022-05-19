gob (GOB) Information

Goblintown is an NFT (Non-Fungible Token) project launched on May 19, 2022, on the Ethereum blockchain, created by the Truth Labs team, featuring 10,000 unique goblin-themed NFTs. The project quickly gained popularity in the crypto community due to its bizarre art style, unconventional marketing approach, and satirical take on the NFT market. Goblintown adopts the slogan "no roadmap, no Discord, no utility, CC0 (no copyright reserved)," challenging the traditional NFT model that relies on clear roadmaps and community building. The project attracts attention through its humorous and absurd goblin culture, emphasizing creative freedom and community spontaneity. On July 9, 2025, Goblintown launched a meme coin, $gob, on the Solana blockchain, issued by Truth Arts' subsidiary, Exploding Goblin LLC. The token is tied to NFT ownership, with holders of related NFTs (such as Goblintown, The 187, etc.) eligible for allocations, subject to a 2-year lockup period.