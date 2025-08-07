What is Gold Fintech Coin (GF)

Gold Fintech (GF) Coin is a blockchain-based integrated payment solution designed to modernize the outdated financial infrastructure of developing countries, starting with Laos. Backed by KS GROUP, which holds an official license from the Laotian government, the project offers a secure, cost-effective, and scalable system for merchants, banks, and card issuers. GF Coin minimizes intermediaries through smart contracts, stores transaction data on-chain for transparency, and supports real-world use cases like online/offline payments, mobile settlements, and even a lottery system to drive ecosystem engagement. Its utility spans from being a payment medium and reward token to powering a decentralized lottery and OTC exchange for liquidity.

Gold Fintech Coin (GF) Tokenomics

