Golddigger (GDIG) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Golddigger (GDIG), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

Golddigger (GDIG) Information

GoldDigger ($GDIG) is a revolutionary gold mine-linked cryptocurrency that merges the excitement of meme culture with the stability of a fixed gold-producing asset Golddigger ($GDIG) is a Solana-powered meme coin built around the thrill of the chase and the fun of striking digital gold. More than just a token, GDIG embodies the spirit of adventurers, risk-takers, and community-driven treasure hunters who believe fortune favors the bold.

Backed by Solana’s lightning-fast transactions and ultra-low fees, Golddigger creates a playground where meme culture meets the rush of discovery. Every GDIG holder is part of a community digging for the next big opportunity, turning humor, hype, and treasure-hunting energy into a movement.

With its playful branding, strong community focus, and treasure-inspired ecosystem, GDIG aims to become more than just a coin — it’s the golden meme of Solana, rewarding those who dare to dig deeper.

Official Website:
https://www.golddigger.fun/

Golddigger (GDIG) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Golddigger (GDIG), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 1.11M
$ 1.11M$ 1.11M
Total Supply:
$ 993.73M
$ 993.73M$ 993.73M
Circulating Supply:
$ 993.73M
$ 993.73M$ 993.73M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 1.11M
$ 1.11M$ 1.11M
All-Time High:
$ 0.00125903
$ 0.00125903$ 0.00125903
All-Time Low:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0.0011131
$ 0.0011131$ 0.0011131

Golddigger (GDIG) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Golddigger (GDIG) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of GDIG tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many GDIG tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand GDIG's tokenomics, explore GDIG token's live price!

GDIG Price Prediction

Want to know where GDIG might be heading? Our GDIG price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.