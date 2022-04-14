Golden Celestial Ratio (GCR) Tokenomics

Golden Celestial Ratio (GCR) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Golden Celestial Ratio (GCR), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

Golden Celestial Ratio (GCR) Information

Golden Celestial Ratio (GCR) seamlessly merges the timeless elegance of the Golden Ratio with a vibrant intellectual community. At its core, GCR transcends being a mere digital asset, evolving into a cyberspace lifeform shaped by network spirituality and collective consciousness. The integrated GCR token is not only inspired by the divine mathematical harmony found in nature, art, and architecture but also drives a robust ecosystem featuring unique reward mechanisms, strategic airdrops, and community-driven growth. GCR offers single-sided staking and liquidity mining, further enhancing its appeal and utility. Guided by the principles of decentralization, transparency, and divine wisdom. By leveraging Alternate Reality Games (ARGs), cross-community collaborations, and an engaging series of treasure hunts, GCR fosters unity, adventure, and intellectual challenge among its participants. GCR stands as a testament to the profound impact of combining cultural reverence with modern financial technology, inviting individuals to join a celestial journey toward financial and spiritual enlightenment.

Official Website:
https://goldenratio.lol/
Whitepaper:
https://goldenratio.lol/

Golden Celestial Ratio (GCR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Golden Celestial Ratio (GCR), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
Total Supply:
$ 1.62B
$ 1.62B$ 1.62B
Circulating Supply:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 223.30K
$ 223.30K$ 223.30K
All-Time High:
$ 0.00824122
$ 0.00824122$ 0.00824122
All-Time Low:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0.00013503
$ 0.00013503$ 0.00013503

Golden Celestial Ratio (GCR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Golden Celestial Ratio (GCR) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of GCR tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many GCR tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand GCR's tokenomics, explore GCR token's live price!

GCR Price Prediction

Want to know where GCR might be heading? Our GCR price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Why Should You Choose MEXC?

MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.

Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets
Fastest token listings among CEXs
#1 liquidity across the industry
Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service
100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds
Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.