What is GoldenBoys (GOLD)

The $GOLD token is a DeFi utility token that was created on Basechain with the intention of leveraging the Balancer finance ecosystem. The tokens contract was renounced, and an initial LP was seeded on Balancer finance. The token’s creator has large holdings in Balancer governance tokens that could allow unique DeFi products to be built for $GOLD. Smart contracts are in development that will create a unique yield farming opportunity for users on Basechain.

GoldenBoys (GOLD) Resource Official Website

GoldenBoys Price Prediction (USD)

GOLD to Local Currencies

GoldenBoys (GOLD) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of GoldenBoys (GOLD) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about GOLD token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About GoldenBoys (GOLD) How much is GoldenBoys (GOLD) worth today? The live GOLD price in USD is 20.67 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current GOLD to USD price? $ 20.67 . Check out The current price of GOLD to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of GoldenBoys? The market cap for GOLD is $ 0.00 USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of GOLD? The circulating supply of GOLD is 0.00 USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of GOLD? GOLD achieved an ATH price of 47.86 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of GOLD? GOLD saw an ATL price of 3.02 USD . What is the trading volume of GOLD? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for GOLD is -- USD . Will GOLD go higher this year? GOLD might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out GOLD price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

