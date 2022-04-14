GoldenBoys (GOLD) Tokenomics Discover key insights into GoldenBoys (GOLD), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

GoldenBoys (GOLD) Information The $GOLD token is a DeFi utility token that was created on Basechain with the intention of leveraging the Balancer finance ecosystem. The tokens contract was renounced, and an initial LP was seeded on Balancer finance. The token’s creator has large holdings in Balancer governance tokens that could allow unique DeFi products to be built for $GOLD. Smart contracts are in development that will create a unique yield farming opportunity for users on Basechain. Official Website: https://humpysgold.eth.limo/ Buy GOLD Now!

GoldenBoys (GOLD) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for GoldenBoys (GOLD), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Market Cap: $ 0.00
Total Supply: $ 1.00M
Circulating Supply: $ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 20.48M
All-Time High: $ 47.86
All-Time Low: $ 3.02
Current Price: $ 20.48

GoldenBoys (GOLD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of GoldenBoys (GOLD) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of GOLD tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many GOLD tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand GOLD's tokenomics, explore GOLD token's live price!

