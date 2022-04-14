Good Boy (BOY) Tokenomics
Good Boy is a dog-based meme token on the Solana blockchain. The central pillar of Good Boy token allows for all people regardless of age and background to come together as dog lovers and be able to express themselves through the token, as a meme. The meme token and/or meme coin aspect of Good Boy inspires freedom, fun, and enthusiastic people to join the project. The Good Boy token is a memeable and wearable token where people can design and dress their favorite dog up to their desire, while allowing them to be apart of the Good Boy community. The Good Boy token puts significant emphasis on community building and looks to grow and center the token around community growth.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BOY tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BOY tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
