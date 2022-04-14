Good Boy (BOY) Information

Good Boy is a dog-based meme token on the Solana blockchain. The central pillar of Good Boy token allows for all people regardless of age and background to come together as dog lovers and be able to express themselves through the token, as a meme. The meme token and/or meme coin aspect of Good Boy inspires freedom, fun, and enthusiastic people to join the project. The Good Boy token is a memeable and wearable token where people can design and dress their favorite dog up to their desire, while allowing them to be apart of the Good Boy community. The Good Boy token puts significant emphasis on community building and looks to grow and center the token around community growth.