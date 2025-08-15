What is Good Martian (GM)

Good Martian is a meme-coin on the Solana blockchain with a heavy emphasis on its original art style. All of the artwork made for Good Martian is hand-drawn live on stream for holders to watch and interact with everyday. This integral part of the operation is what drives the project forward. With constant engagement and social outreach, Good Martian focuses on expanding its community whilst honoring the craft at which it is forged.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Good Martian (GM) Resource Official Website

Good Martian (GM) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Good Martian (GM) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about GM token's extensive tokenomics now!