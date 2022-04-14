Good Martian (GM) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Good Martian (GM), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Good Martian (GM) Information Good Martian is a meme-coin on the Solana blockchain with a heavy emphasis on its original art style. All of the artwork made for Good Martian is hand-drawn live on stream for holders to watch and interact with everyday. This integral part of the operation is what drives the project forward. With constant engagement and social outreach, Good Martian focuses on expanding its community whilst honoring the craft at which it is forged. Official Website: https://goodmartian.com Buy GM Now!

Good Martian (GM) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Good Martian (GM), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 7.12K $ 7.12K $ 7.12K Total Supply: $ 995.49M $ 995.49M $ 995.49M Circulating Supply: $ 995.49M $ 995.49M $ 995.49M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 7.12K $ 7.12K $ 7.12K All-Time High: $ 0.00092339 $ 0.00092339 $ 0.00092339 All-Time Low: $ 0.00000452 $ 0.00000452 $ 0.00000452 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Good Martian (GM) price

Good Martian (GM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Good Martian (GM) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of GM tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many GM tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand GM's tokenomics, explore GM token's live price!

GM Price Prediction Want to know where GM might be heading? Our GM price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See GM token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!