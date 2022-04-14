goodcryptoX (GOOD) Information

GoodCrypto is a top-tier CEX trading terminal and portfolio management app that has expanded into the world of DEXs and DeFi with the launch of the non-custodial DEX trading platform, goodcryptoX. The platform ushers in a new era of DEX trading by harnessing the power of ERC-4337 Account Abstraction and Smart Contract Wallets.

GOOD is the native utility token aimed to empower the DeFi functionality of the goodcryptoX platform, enabling its users to receive up to a 50% swapping fee discount and participate in the platform's governance, including voting on new features, DEX integrations, and blockchain priorities.