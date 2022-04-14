GoodDollar ($G) Tokenomics
"GoodDollar is a social-impact protocol that leverages decentralized finance to mint, grow and sustain value to distribute as a global crypto Universal Basic Income /UBI). We enable every person with a cell phone to be able to experience, learn, and use digital currency, distributing wealth while projecting return for social investors.
GoodDollar is generating a sustainable-by-design UBI economy, by the issuance of a reserve-backed cryptocurrency (G$) with supply policies is based on the AMM Bancor Formula, which sets the G$ price (according to a reserve ratio policy) and generates the supply that is demanded by buyers, holders, G$ merchants and liquidity providers, as it also enables them to cash back from the reserve according to the same contract policies.
GoodDollar is designed to generate a sustainable Universal Basic Income for all, by socially incentivizing DeFi investors to stake part of their portfolio into GoodDollar Trust Funds, a set of smart contracts that aggregates the yield generated by having deposit the supporters money in third party DeFi protocols (Compound, Aave…), feed it into GoodDollar Reserve contract and socially optimize the usage of that money by generating G$s and distribute it equally to all (unique humans) UBI claimers. This way we asure that UBI is generated and backed by real value instead of just coin inflation."
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of $G tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many $G tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
