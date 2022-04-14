GoodDollar ($G) Information

"GoodDollar is a social-impact protocol that leverages decentralized finance to mint, grow and sustain value to distribute as a global crypto Universal Basic Income /UBI). We enable every person with a cell phone to be able to experience, learn, and use digital currency, distributing wealth while projecting return for social investors.

GoodDollar is generating a sustainable-by-design UBI economy, by the issuance of a reserve-backed cryptocurrency (G$) with supply policies is based on the AMM Bancor Formula, which sets the G$ price (according to a reserve ratio policy) and generates the supply that is demanded by buyers, holders, G$ merchants and liquidity providers, as it also enables them to cash back from the reserve according to the same contract policies.

GoodDollar is designed to generate a sustainable Universal Basic Income for all, by socially incentivizing DeFi investors to stake part of their portfolio into GoodDollar Trust Funds, a set of smart contracts that aggregates the yield generated by having deposit the supporters money in third party DeFi protocols (Compound, Aave…), feed it into GoodDollar Reserve contract and socially optimize the usage of that money by generating G$s and distribute it equally to all (unique humans) UBI claimers. This way we asure that UBI is generated and backed by real value instead of just coin inflation."