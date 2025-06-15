Goody Price (GDY)
The live price of Goody (GDY) today is 0.0212989 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. GDY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Goody Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Goody price change within the day is +0.12%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Goody to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Goody to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Goody to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Goody to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.12%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Goody: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
+0.12%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Goodnify is more than just a cryptocurrency—it’s a social experiment designed to promote good behaviors, reward positive contributions, and build a strong, value-driven community. As a social coin, Goodnify is centered around the idea that recognition and rewards should be based on real, meaningful contributions. Whether it’s helping others, sharing knowledge, or supporting important causes, Goodnify empowers its holders to be part of a movement that values kindness, cooperation, and impact.
