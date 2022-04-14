Goody (GDY) Information

Goodnify is more than just a cryptocurrency—it’s a social experiment designed to promote good behaviors, reward positive contributions, and build a strong, value-driven community.

As a social coin, Goodnify is centered around the idea that recognition and rewards should be based on real, meaningful contributions. Whether it’s helping others, sharing knowledge, or supporting important causes, Goodnify empowers its holders to be part of a movement that values kindness, cooperation, and impact.