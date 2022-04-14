Gooey Guys (GOOEY) Tokenomics
Gooey Guys (GOOEY) Information
GOOEY is a social layer and community memecoin built on the Base ecosystem. It serves as a utility token with deep integrations across various applications and protocols within the Web3 ecosystem. The token's utility is rooted in its strong community and thriving ecosystem of integrations, making it a true community coin for Web3.
GOOEY design enables seamless interactions across a wide range of applications, fostering a sense of community and cooperation among its users. The token's integrations allow users to access various services and features, further enhancing its value and usability.
As a community-driven token, GOOEY success relies on the active participation and engagement of its users. The token's strong community and ecosystem of integrations create a robust foundation for its growth and adoption within the Web3 space.
Gooey Guys (GOOEY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Gooey Guys (GOOEY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Gooey Guys (GOOEY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Gooey Guys (GOOEY) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of GOOEY tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many GOOEY tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
GOOEY Price Prediction
Disclaimer
