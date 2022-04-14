Goompy (GOOMPY) Tokenomics
Goompy (GOOMPY) Information
GOOMPY is a laid back and carefree frog living in a whimsical world, embodying the playful and surreal essence of the book “Mindviscosity”. Published in 2020 by renowned artist Matt Furie. GOOMPY's relaxed and adventurous spirit captures the heart of this imaginative universe.
Matt Furie made us all a fan of this and we are not claiming to be partner with him, this token is for our love and support for Matt Furie (Goompy).
Goompy (GOOMPY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Goompy (GOOMPY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Goompy (GOOMPY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Goompy (GOOMPY) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of GOOMPY tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many GOOMPY tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand GOOMPY's tokenomics, explore GOOMPY token's live price!
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.