What is Gooner (GOONER)

Gooner was on the brink of death, but the community knew better than to go over the edge. A community of gooners are now in control. Gooners exhibit maximum discipline on and off the computer screen. Always pushing the limit but never crossing the line. The Gooner communities have been banned from TikTok and Instagram, but we have found a home on X and on the Solana blockchain. Join our x community and come goon for a check.

