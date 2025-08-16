What is Goons of Balatroon (GOB)

Enter the gaming world of Goons of Balatroon! Our meme-packed trading card game, Goon Wars, is live now. GOB has two tokens, $GOB and $CHUNKS, that enable skill-based gaming and a wild social experience. Partnered with Merit Circle to launch on the Beam network for seamless user experience.

Goons of Balatroon (GOB) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

GOB to Local Currencies

Goons of Balatroon (GOB) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Goons of Balatroon (GOB) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about GOB token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Goons of Balatroon (GOB) How much is Goons of Balatroon (GOB) worth today? The live GOB price in USD is 0 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current GOB to USD price? $ 0 . Check out The current price of GOB to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Goons of Balatroon? The market cap for GOB is $ 272.98K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of GOB? The circulating supply of GOB is 538.04M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of GOB? GOB achieved an ATH price of 0.053852 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of GOB? GOB saw an ATL price of 0 USD . What is the trading volume of GOB? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for GOB is -- USD . Will GOB go higher this year? GOB might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out GOB price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

