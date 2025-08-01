What is Goose Finance (EGG)

Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange, with lots of other features that let you earn and win tokens. What we are trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. We are not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Goose Finance (EGG) Resource Official Website

Goose Finance (EGG) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Goose Finance (EGG) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about EGG token's extensive tokenomics now!