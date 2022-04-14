GoPulse (GO) Information

GoPulse.com launches an official token on PulseChain, enabling anyone to benefit from its economic value in the PulseChain ecosystem. Any future work from the GoPulse team will be aligned with maximizing the underlying value of GO 🟢

GO is a deflationary token that can only ever be burned. A part of every swap on GoPulseX.com gets used to buy & burn GO on the open market ensuring a constant revenue stream pushing up the price 🚀