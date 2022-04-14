Gorilla In A Coupe (GIAC) Tokenomics
Gorilla In A Coupe (GIAC) Information
Gorilla is more than just a cryptocurrency. It is a community-driven project that aims to make a positive impact on the world while also having fun.
This means that by simply holding or trading Gorilla, you are also contributing to meaningful causes. But that's not all. Gorilla also has a strong focus on education. The team behind Gorilla is committed to providing resources and information to help people better understand cryptocurrency and how it works.
This includes a blog and community forums where members can ask questions and share knowledge. Of course, Gorilla is also a fun and lively community that enjoys creating memes, sharing stories, and supporting one another.
The team behind Gorilla is dedicated to fostering a positive and inclusive community that is welcoming to everyone, regardless of their level of experience with cryptocurrency. So, what sets Gorilla apart from other meme coins? It's the fact that it is more than just a meme. Gorilla is a movement - a movement that uses the power of cryptocurrency to make a positive impact on the world. Join the community, trade Gorilla, and help make a difference today.
Gorilla In A Coupe (GIAC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Gorilla In A Coupe (GIAC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Gorilla In A Coupe (GIAC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Gorilla In A Coupe (GIAC) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of GIAC tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many GIAC tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand GIAC's tokenomics, explore GIAC token's live price!
GIAC Price Prediction
Want to know where GIAC might be heading? Our GIAC price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.