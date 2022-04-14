Gou (GOU) Tokenomics
Gou (GOU) Information
Gou is a decentralized ERC20 meme coin and community token that draws inspiration from the Chinese word for "dog." This single-character token embodies the playful spirit of internet culture, aiming to capture the imagination of meme enthusiasts and cryptocurrency holders alike.
Gou is a meme coin that combines art and community to create a unique digital asset. Its purpose is to foster creativity and fun within the cryptocurrency space, drawing inspiration from cultural symbols to establish a distinctive identity. Gou invites users to join its journey in building a community centered around shared interests and artistic expression.
Gou (GOU) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Gou (GOU), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Gou (GOU) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Gou (GOU) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of GOU tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many GOU tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
