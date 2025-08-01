What is Gourmet Galaxy (GUM)

🤩 Excited to announce our second FalconPool Project: Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) 😱 Introducing Gourmet Galaxy Don’t let the name fool you, Gourmet Galaxy isn't just food, it's a whole DeFi Ecosystem inside an NFT Gaming Experience. Gourmet Galaxy helps you to easily approach DeFi while enjoying a gaming experience. The best of all, the whole ecosystem revolves around $GUM tokens! With Gourmet Galaxy you can: 🔁 Swap: Trade with AMM using GUM Swap. ⏹ Liquidity Staking: Farm GUM using digital assets and earn an incredible APY! 🔂 Trading: Trade on a decentralized Trading Platform in a gamified experience. 🛄 Collect NFT's: Collect rare and Unique NFTs and exchange them for big money. ❇️ GUM Token GUM is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. GUM use cases include: 1️⃣ Governance: Including Staking, System Votes. 2️⃣ Content creation: Create your own special planets for sale. 3️⃣ Play Mini games related to Trading/Prediction Market. 4️⃣ Buy/sell items. 5️⃣ Revenue Sharing.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) Resource Official Website

Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about GUM token's extensive tokenomics now!