GOUT COIN is a project on the BSC chain. It aims to create a global MEME ecosystem where fun and wealth can freely flow among users. It is more than just a meme token; it symbolizes victory over struggle and unites those who dare to dream, forming a decentralized community for winners. The project has a unique economic model with a three-pool backstop burning mechanism. Its token supply is 210 billion, with specific allocations for private sales, BNB pool, USDT pool, and burning. Users can earn BNB through yield farming on PancakeSwap by staking tokens. People can obtain GOUT by providing value to others through various means such as social interaction, work, and investment. It allows users to explore a new world where fun and wealth are intertwined.

