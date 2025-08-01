GovWorld Price (GOV)
GovWorld (GOV) is currently trading at 0.00158895 USD with a market cap of $ 73.43K USD. GOV to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of GovWorld to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of GovWorld to USD was $ +0.0003424867.
In the past 60 days, the price change of GovWorld to USD was $ +0.0001611713.
In the past 90 days, the price change of GovWorld to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ +0.0003424867
|+21.55%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0001611713
|+10.14%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of GovWorld: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
+7.40%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
GovWorld is an added utility for metaverse, NFT, and altcoin projects & their communities. Leveraging the power of the most customizable P2P lending protocol on the blockchain, community strong holders can now unlock liquidity in the form of USDT, USDC, DAI, or BUSD against the value of their NFT and altcoin portfolio. VIP strategic partners of GovWorld also enjoy additional benefits such as maintaining tier-level, staking, and other native rewards.
