Discover key insights into GPU ai Rich (RICH), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

GPU ai Rich (RICH) Information

GPU ai Rich is a meme community on Solana, The project was fair-launched on Pump.fun, This is a purely community-driven project.

Secure, transparent, and built on cutting-edge blockchain technology.

With a dedicated team and a vibrant community, $rich Token aims to bring joy and prosperity to holders while embodying the spirit of the internet's favorite amphibian. Jump on board and let's make waves in the crypto pond together!

COMMUNITY-CENTRIC Driven by a passionate community, Token thrives on engagement and participation.

BLOCKCHAIN-BASED Secure, transparent, and built on cutting-edge blockchain technology.