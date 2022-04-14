GPU ai Rich (RICH) Tokenomics

GPU ai Rich (RICH) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into GPU ai Rich (RICH), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

GPU ai Rich (RICH) Information

GPU ai Rich is a meme community on Solana, The project was fair-launched on Pump.fun, This is a purely community-driven project.

Secure, transparent, and built on cutting-edge blockchain technology.

With a dedicated team and a vibrant community, $rich Token aims to bring joy and prosperity to holders while embodying the spirit of the internet's favorite amphibian. Jump on board and let's make waves in the crypto pond together!

COMMUNITY-CENTRIC Driven by a passionate community, Token thrives on engagement and participation.

BLOCKCHAIN-BASED Secure, transparent, and built on cutting-edge blockchain technology.

Official Website:
https://pump.fun/coin/GRQfnwWyhd4qeJqUVCZo9ku61p3YN7MWCCk8vBXnpump

GPU ai Rich (RICH) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for GPU ai Rich (RICH), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 481.29K
$ 481.29K
Total Supply:
$ 969.07M
$ 969.07M
Circulating Supply:
$ 969.07M
$ 969.07M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 481.29K
$ 481.29K
All-Time High:
$ 0.02628079
$ 0.02628079
All-Time Low:
$ 0
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0.00049665
$ 0.00049665

GPU ai Rich (RICH) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of GPU ai Rich (RICH) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of RICH tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many RICH tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand RICH's tokenomics, explore RICH token's live price!

RICH Price Prediction

Want to know where RICH might be heading? Our RICH price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.